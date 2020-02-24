Kareem Reid, who did not carry over any statistics from the first half, added 10 points, eight rebounds and eight blocks for Gardner-Webb. The Bulldogs have won five of their last six games.
Gardner-Webb (13-15, 9-7 Big South) broke a tie with Hampton (13-16, 8-8) for sole possession of third place with an opportunity at a first-round bye in the conference tournament.
Stanley finished with 20 points for Hampton.
