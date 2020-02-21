STEPPING UP: The Fighting Camels are led by Cedric Henderson Jr. and Cory Gensler. Henderson has averaged 12.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while Gensler has accounted for 10.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have been led by Eric Jamison Jr. and Jaheam Cornwall. Jamison has averaged 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while Cornwall has put up 12.8 points per game.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Henderson has connected on 47.7 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 79.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Gardner-Webb is 0-9 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 11-6 when it scores at least 65.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Runnin’ Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Fighting Camels. Gardner-Webb has an assist on 54 of 84 field goals (64.3 percent) over its past three outings while Campbell has assists on 50 of 78 field goals (64.1 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Campbell has held opposing teams to 66.1 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big South teams.

