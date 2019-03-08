Gardner-Webb (21-11, 12-6) vs. Campbell (20-11, 13-4)

Big South Conference Tourney Semifinals, John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Big South championship game is on the line as Gardner-Webb and Campbell are set to do battle. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 5, when the Fighting Camels outshot Gardner-Webb 41.3 percent to 39.6 percent and had eight fewer turnovers en route to an 11-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Gardner-Webb’s David Efianayi, DJ Laster and Eric Jamison have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Runnin’ Bulldogs points over the last five games.

EFFICIENT EFIANAYI: Efianayi has connected on 42.3 percent of the 156 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Gardner-Webb is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 21-6 when scoring at least 61.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Gardner-Webb is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 11-11 when opponents score more than 67.

DID YOU KNOW: Gardner-Webb has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have averaged 21.6 free throws per game.

