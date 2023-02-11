Gardner-Webb needs 2OT to get past Campbell 77-73

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Lucas Stieber scored on a layup with just over a minute left and Julien Soumaoro added two free throws in the final seconds of the second overtime period to lift Gardner-Webb past Campbell 77-73 on Saturday.

Quest Aldridge scored 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-11, 10-4 Big South Conference). Kareem Reid scored 15 points while going 5 of 6 and 5 of 9 from the free throw line, and added 12 rebounds. DQ Nicholas shot 6 of 13 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points. The Runnin’ Bulldogs prolonged their winning streak to seven games.