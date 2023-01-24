Gardner-Webb plays conference rival South Carolina Upstate

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-10, 4-4 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-11, 4-4 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes Gardner-Webb and South Carolina Upstate square off on Wednesday. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 4-3 on their home court. Gardner-Webb has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spartans have gone 4-4 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is seventh in the Big South with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Seny Ndiaye averaging 1.6.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Spartans meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Stieber is averaging 4.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. DQ Nicholas is averaging 11.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Advertisement

Trae Broadnax is averaging 10.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article