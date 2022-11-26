Gardner-Webb plays North Carolina Central, looks to stop road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-4) at North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina Central -4; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb will attempt to end its four-game road skid when the Runnin’ Bulldogs play North Carolina Central. The Eagles have gone 2-0 at home. North Carolina Central is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 0-4 away from home. Gardner-Webb allows 69.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is shooting 51.7% and averaging 18.0 points for the Eagles. Devin Butts is averaging 6.0 points for North Carolina Central.

Julien Soumaoro is shooting 48.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Kareem Reid is averaging 11.8 points for Gardner-Webb.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

