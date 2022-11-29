Gardner-Webb plays Western Carolina on 5-game road slide

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb travels to Western Carolina looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Catamounts are 1-0 in home games. Western Carolina has a 2-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-5 on the road. Gardner-Webb is fifth in the Big South with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kareem Reid averaging 4.5.