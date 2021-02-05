The 91 points were a season best for Gardner-Webb.
Trevon Reddish had 17 points for the Blue Hose (5-11, 3-9). Rayshon Harrison added 15 points. Winston Hill had 14 points.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Blue Hose on the season. Gardner-Webb defeated Presbyterian 59-53 on Thursday.
