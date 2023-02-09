The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gardner-Webb secures 61-48 win against Radford

February 9, 2023 at 10:08 p.m. EST

RADFORD, Va. — Anthony Selden’s 14 points helped Gardner-Webb defeat Radford 61-48 on Thursday night.

Selden was 5 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (14-11, 9-4 Big South Conference). Caleb Robinson scored 12 points, going 5 of 8 from the field. Julien Soumaoro was 4 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points. The Runnin’ Bulldogs extended their winning streak to six games.

Bryan Antoine led the way for the Highlanders (16-10, 10-3) with 16 points. Josiah Jeffers added nine points for Radford. Madiaw Niang also put up eight points. The Highlanders saw their nine-game winning streak end.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Gardner-Webb hosts Campbell while Radford travels to play Charleston Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

