Gardner-Webb secures 61-48 win against Radford

RADFORD, Va. — Anthony Selden’s 14 points helped Gardner-Webb defeat Radford 61-48 on Thursday night.
Bryan Antoine led the way for the Highlanders (16-10, 10-3) with 16 points. Josiah Jeffers added nine points for Radford. Madiaw Niang also put up eight points. The Highlanders saw their nine-game winning streak end.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Saturday. Gardner-Webb hosts Campbell while Radford travels to play Charleston Southern.
