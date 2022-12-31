Gardner-Webb secures 80-73 victory against High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Anthony Selden’s 15 points helped Gardner-Webb defeat High Point 80-73 on Saturday.
Abdoulaye finished with 23 points for the Panthers (8-6, 0-2). Jaden House added 16 points for High Point. In addition, Zach Austin finished with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Wednesday. Gardner-Webb visits Campbell and High Point hosts UNC Asheville.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.