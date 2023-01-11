Gardner-Webb visits Presbyterian following James' 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-9, 2-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-12, 1-3 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -7.5; over/under is 126.5 BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Crosby James scored 20 points in Presbyterian’s 67-61 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Blue Hose are 5-2 in home games. Presbyterian ranks fourth in the Big South with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Stewart averaging 1.9.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 2-2 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb ranks second in the Big South with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Kareem Reid averaging 5.1.

The Blue Hose and Runnin’ Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 11.1 points. Marquis Barnett is shooting 41.1% and averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

Anthony Selden is scoring 11.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. DQ Nicholas is averaging 11 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

