Garrett leads Bethune-Cookman against North Florida after 21-point outing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) at North Florida Ospreys (2-6)
The Wildcats have gone 0-3 away from home. Bethune-Cookman ranks ninth in the SWAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. averaging 1.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jarius Hicklen is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 14.4 points and 3.4 assists. Carter Hendricksen is shooting 36.8% and averaging 13.6 points for North Florida.
Zion Harmon averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Garrett is averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for Bethune-Cookman.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.