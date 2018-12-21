BEAUMONT, Texas — Nick Garth tossed in 24 points, Josh Nzeakor scored 18 in just 19 minutes, knocking down 9 of 11 shots, and Lamar ran roughshod over Division III-member Howard Payne 121-32 on Friday night.

Garth sank 9 of 14 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, in 21 minutes of action. Laquarious Paige hit four 3s and scored 18 for the Cardinals (6-6), while Christian Barrett finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds for his first career double-double. T.J. Atwood filled up the stat sheet with 13 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocked shots.

Nzeakor had a dunk and a layup in the first 35 seconds and Lamar raced out to a 23-1 lead and hit cruise control. The Cardinals shot 57 percent from the floor and outrebounded Howard Payne 50-29. The Yellow Jackets made just 13 of 50 shots (26 percent) and 2 of 17 from distance (12 percent).

Shadd Cole topped the Yellow Jackets with eight points. Howard Payne is one of the youngest teams in the country with 14 freshmen and sophomores on its 17-man roster.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.