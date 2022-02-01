The Spartans are 6-2 against conference opponents. South Carolina Upstate is 4-8 against opponents over .500.
The Pirates and Spartans match up Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS:
Bryson Mozone is averaging 14.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.
Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.