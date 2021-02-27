Gordon drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation to knot the game at 85-85. Fornes and Jeremiah Buford hit 3-pointers as Nicholls kicked off the OT with an 8-0 run and held on.
Nicholls State posted a season-high 23 assists.
Derek St. Hilaire had 32 points for the Privateers (6-14, 5-7). Troy Green added 21 points and six rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Damion Rosser had 17 points and nine rebounds. Ahren Freeman scored 10 with seven boards and two blocked shots.
Nicholls State defeated New Orleans 86-62 on Jan. 23.
