Nick Caldwell had 19 points for the Lions (6-13, 4-7). Gus Okafor added 19 points and 11 rebounds. Keon Clergeot had 17 points.
The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Nicholls State defeated Southeastern Louisiana 87-67 on Jan. 9.
