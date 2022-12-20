Gary leads South Carolina State against Longwood after 20-point showing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-11) at Longwood Lancers (7-5)
The Bulldogs are 1-10 on the road. South Carolina State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: DeShaun Wade is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 10.3 points. Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Longwood.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.
Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.