Josh Sharkey had 17 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (9-20, 3-12). Jalen Dupree added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Robert Allen had 15 points.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Mercer defeated Samford 90-75 on Jan. 18. Mercer matches up against Chattanooga on the road on Saturday. Samford plays East Tennessee State at home on Saturday.

