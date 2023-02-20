Gary, South Carolina State Bulldogs take on the Delaware State Hornets

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-21, 2-8 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (5-20, 3-7 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware State -1; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits Delaware State in MEAC action Monday. The Hornets are 3-6 on their home court. Delaware State has a 1-16 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 2-8 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State is 2-10 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Perkins is averaging 4.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Martez Robinson is averaging 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Rakeim Gary is scoring 12.0 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Raquan Brown is averaging 9.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 75.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

