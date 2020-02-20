Bakari Evelyn came off the bench to score 15 points for the Hawkeyes (19-8, 10-6). Joe Wieskamp had 13 points, and Ryan Kriener added 12.
Freshman E.J. Liddell led Ohio State (17-9, 7-8) with a season-high 17 points.
No. 24 ARIZONA 89, OREGON STATE 63
TUCSON, Ariz. — Josh Green scored 18 points and Nico Mannion had 12 of his 16 in the second half to help Arizona beat Oregon State.
Max Hazzard scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Zeke Nnaji added 13 points and seven rebounds for Arizona (19-7, 9-4 Pac-12).
Jarod Lucas scored 18 points for Oregon State (15-11, 5-9).
