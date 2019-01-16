STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Luka Garza matched a season-high 22 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds and No. 23 Iowa edged Penn State 89-82 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Bohannon added 19 points, Ryan Kriener had 15 off the bench for the Hawkeyes (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten), who won their fourth straight and ninth of 10.

Josh Reaves and Rasir Bolton scored 16 points apiece for the Nittany Lions (7-11, 0-7), who led for most of the second half but lost their fifth straight.

Mike Watkins chipped in 11 points and and 11 rebounds and Myles Dread scored 14 points for Penn State which scored the first eight points and led 45-40 at halftime.

After the teams swapped the lead five times in the final six minutes, Garza put Iowa ahead for good with a free throw that made it 83-82 with 1:36 to play. Bohannon added a 3-pointer moments later to put the game out of reach.

THE BIG PICTURE



Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) takes a shot over Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in State College, Pa. (John Beale/Associated Press)

Iowa: Coming off arguably their best game of the season, the Hawkeyes came back to earth a bit. They struggled to keep up with Penn State’s speed, especially early when the Nittany Lions posted nine of of their first 11 points on fastbreaks.

Penn State: The early portion of the Nittany Lions’ conference schedule has been brutal with five losses to Top 25 teams already. It eases up a bit as their next three opponents are a combined 8-9 in conference play so far.

UP NEXT

Iowa hosts Illinois on Sunday.

Penn State visits Minnesota on Saturday.

