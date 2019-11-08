It was the sixth double-double of Garza’s career.

Joe Wieskamp had 16 points for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa struggled early, with SIUE getting to within 26-22 late in the first half. But the Hawkeyes went on a 12-4 run, started by a 3-pointer from senior guard Jordan Bohannon, to close the half then opened the second half with a 17-8 run over the first six minutes.

AD

Kenyon Duling and Cam Williams each had 10 points for SIUE (1-1).

BIG PICTURE: Iowa went with a deep rotation — 10 players were used in the first half — and that rotation figures to grow as forward Cordell Pemsl returns from his suspension from his September arrest for drunken driving. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery has never shied away from using a lot of players and will do so again, at least early in the season.

AD

OPENING STREAK

Iowa has won nine consecutive season openers. The Hawkeyes have also won 60 of its last 64 home games against nonconference opponents and are 16-0 against current members of the Ohio Valley Conference.

STREAK SNAPPED

Bohannon’s consecutive start streak ended at 96. Bohannon, coming off hip surgery in late May, entered the game at the 14:03 mark of the first half. Bohannon played 19 minutes, with nine points and four assists.

UP NEXT

Iowa gets its first conference-challenge game of the season when the Hawkeyes host DePaul in the Gavitt Games (Big Ten vs. Big East) on Monday.

SIUE plays at home against Valparaiso on Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD