Gason, Texas women rout No. 14 Oklahoma 78-58

AUSTIN, Texas — DeYona Gaston scored 19 poi nts and Texas routed No. 14 Oklahoma 78-58 on Wednesday night as the Sooners went 1-for-17 shooting in the third quarter and missed 17 straight shots in the second half.
Skylar Vann scored 13 points for Oklahoma, which shot 46% and had 24 turnovers.
It was the worst offensive game of the season for the Sooners (16-3, 6-2), who had their five-game winning streak snapped. They entered averaging 87.3 points a game. Oklahoma’s previous low was 69 points in a win.
The Longhorns allow 57.6 points a game and improved to 14-0 when holding a team below 60.
Texas hit its first eight shots to jump to a 17-7 lead but the Sooners stormed back and got a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Kennedy Tucker to tie the game at 20 after one quarter. Oklahoma was 8 of 16 and Texas 9 of 12. Both teams had five turnovers.
Gaston scored the first seven points of the second quarter for Texas. Nevaeh Tot hit a 3-pointer and Taylor Robertson followed with a layup and the Sooners tied the game again at 33 but Gaston scored again and the Longhorns took a 40-36 lead at the half.
Oklahoma trailed 43-40 when Madi Williams made the Sooners’ only basket of the third quarter. When Liz Scott made the next OU bucket at 6:04 of the fourth quarter, Texas led 63-44.
The Sooners play at Iowa State and Oklahoma State is at Texas, both on Saturday.
