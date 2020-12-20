South Carolina: The Gamecocks fired coach Will Muschamp during a six-game skid that closed their regular season. Those six losses were decided by an average margin of 24.8 points. Mike Bobo served as interim coach for South Carolina’s final three regular-season games.
LAST TIME
South Carolina beat UAB 49-6 in 2012.
BOWL HISTORY
UAB: Fifth bowl appearance. UAB owns a 1-3 bowl record and lost 31-17 to Appalachian State in last season’s New Orleans Bowl.
South Carolina: Twenty-fourth bowl appearance. South Carolina owns a 9-14 bowl record. Its most recent bowl appearance was a 28-0 loss to Virginia in the 2018 Belk Bowl.
