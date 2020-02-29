American dominated the first half and led 43-16 at halftime. The Crusaders’ 16 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.
Connor Niego had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (3-28, 2-16), who have now lost 11 games in a row.
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders this season. American defeated Holy Cross 81-69 on Jan. 18.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.