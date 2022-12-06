Gates and Holy Cross host Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-2, 0-1 MAAC) at Holy Cross Crusaders (3-6)
The Bobcats have gone 3-0 away from home. Quinnipiac scores 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gates is shooting 51.8% and averaging 17.8 points for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Holy Cross.
Matt Balanc is shooting 43.3% and averaging 11.8 points for the Bobcats. Dezi Jones is averaging 10.8 points for Quinnipiac.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.