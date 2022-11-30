Gates and the Holy Cross Crusaders take on Ledlum and the Harvard Crimson

Harvard Crimson (5-2) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5)
The Crimson are 2-1 in road games. Harvard is 2-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Will Batchelder is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 11.1 points. Gates is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.1 points for Holy Cross.
Chris Ledlum is averaging 18.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and two steals for the Crimson. Samuel Silverstein is averaging 11.3 points for Harvard.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.