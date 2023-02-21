Gates and the Holy Cross Crusaders visit conference foe Loyola (MD)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-19, 7-9 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-19, 5-11 Patriot) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Kenny Jones and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds host Gerrale Gates and the Holy Cross Crusaders in Patriot play. The Greyhounds are 6-6 in home games. Loyola (MD) is eighth in the Patriot shooting 35.0% from downtown, led by Samuel Gibbs shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Crusaders are 7-9 in conference matchups. Holy Cross ranks eighth in the Patriot with 28.9 rebounds per game led by Gates averaging 8.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deon Perry is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 10.2 points and 1.6 steals. Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Gates is scoring 16.1 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

