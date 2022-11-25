Gators ride big early lead to 81-68 win over Oregon State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PORTLAND — Trey Bonham scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half when Florida built a double-digit lead on its way to an 81-68 win over Oregon State on Friday in a consolation semifinal at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Will Richard added 13 points, Colin Castleton 12 and Riley Kugel 10 for the Gators (3-3), who bounced back from a 90-73 loss to Xavier in a first-round game to shoot 57% in an easy win over Oregon State (3-3).

Jordan Pope and Tyler Bilodeau scored 12 points each and Michael Rataj added 11 for the Beavers, who shot 46%.

Oregon State gave No. 8 Duke a test in a first-round 54-51 loss but the Gators scored the first nine points Friday and led by 22 with eight minutes left in the first half.

The Beavers cut the deficit to 13, 42-29, by halftime, but Kyle Lofton hit a 3-pointer to open the second half and Bonham added consecutive baskets and lead was back to 20. The lead remained in double figures, though the Beavers were within 11 with a minute-and-a-half remaining.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article