Za-Ontay Boothman had 22 points for the Huskies (2-8, 1-1). Pedro Castro added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Darius Lee had 12 points and three blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.