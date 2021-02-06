Davion Buster scored a season-high 23 points for the Cardinals (4-13, 3-6). Kasen Harrison added 15 points. David Muoka had 10 rebounds and three blocks.
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals this season. Abilene Christian defeated Lamar 83-65 on Jan. 2.
