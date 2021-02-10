Darius Lee had 14 points for the Huskies (3-13, 2-6). Pedro Castro added 10 points. Philip McKenzie had eight rebounds.
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. Abilene Christian defeated Houston Baptist 66-63 on Jan. 6.
