Cedrick Henderson Jr. and Jesus Carralero added 15 points apiece.

Campbell took the lead for good after Henderson dropped in four straight free throws to make it 65-62 with 7:24 remaining but the Camels could not shake Coastal Carolina.

The Chanticleers still had a chance for the win as Ebrima Dibba got off a shot from midcourt as time expired, but it was wide.

Keishawn Brewton led Coastal with 24 points. Tyrell Gumbs-Frater added 21 while Garrick Green pulled down 10 rebounds.

