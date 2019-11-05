Cedrick Henderson Jr. and Jesus Carralero added 15 points apiece.
Campbell took the lead for good after Henderson dropped in four straight free throws to make it 65-62 with 7:24 remaining but the Camels could not shake Coastal Carolina.
The Chanticleers still had a chance for the win as Ebrima Dibba got off a shot from midcourt as time expired, but it was wide.
Keishawn Brewton led Coastal with 24 points. Tyrell Gumbs-Frater added 21 while Garrick Green pulled down 10 rebounds.
