The most successful stretch of the season continued for the Hoyas (9-11, 7-8); they’ve won six of nine since returning from a three-week break because of coronavirus issues in the program. The goal is simple: Go to the Big East tournament, where anything can happen in a single-elimination scenario, with as much momentum as possible. The Hoyas conclude the regular season Saturday at Connecticut, with the Big East tournament beginning a week from Wednesday.

AD

AD

The Musketeers (13-6, 6-6) would have clinched a top-five seed and a first-round bye in the Big East tournament had they won. They’re also on the bubble to make the NCAA tournament, so the loss was not a good one.

Georgetown had one of its best defensive halves of the year and led 38-23 at halftime; Xavier shot just 26.7 percent.

The Hoyas’ offense wasn’t much better until Blair entered at 13:54 and helped jump-start a 17-5 run that gave the home team a 34-19 lead. He started with a deep three-pointer in which he was hit in the face but didn’t get the call. Blair followed with a floater, a pair of free throws and a pull-up jumper as he scored nine of 11 Georgetown points. Jamorko Pickett, the other senior who spent all four years at Georgetown, finished the run with a pair of jumpers to extend the lead to 15. Xavier rallied hard in the second half and got within three, but four second-half three-pointers from Chudier Bile helped keep the Musketeers at bay.

Pickett led all scorers with 18 points and added seven rebounds. Bile scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and grabbed 11 rebounds. Qudus Wahab added 13 points and seven rebounds.

AD

AD

KyKy Tandy led Xavier with 14 points, and Zach Freemantle had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

It was fitting that Blair and Pickett, the last two men standing from Ewing’s first recruiting class, led the charge on senior night. Both recently surpassed the 1,000-career point plateau and, despite Blair’s benchings, are the heart and soul of this team, which lost its top three scorers as five players transferred from last year’s team and Omer Yurtseven declared for the NBA draft.