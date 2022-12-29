George and Eastern Washington host Montana

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7) at Montana Grizzlies (6-6) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -5.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Montana Grizzlies after Imhotep George scored 28 points in Eastern Washington’s 130-54 win over the Northwest Indian Eagles. The Grizzlies have gone 4-1 at home. Montana ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 28.2 points per game in the paint led by Josh Bannan averaging 8.0.

The Eagles are 1-5 on the road. Eastern Washington is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Tyreese Davis averaging 6.0.

The Grizzlies and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bannan is averaging 15.7 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

Davis is averaging nine points and 3.3 assists for the Eagles. Steele Venters is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

