George leads No. 14 Baylor against No. 17 TCU after 23-point game

Baylor Bears (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (17-7, 6-5 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -1; over/under is 149 BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor plays the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs after Keyonte George scored 23 points in Baylor’s 82-72 win against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Horned Frogs are 11-2 in home games. TCU ranks fourth in college basketball with 40.2 points in the paint led by Mike Miles averaging 7.8.

The Bears are 7-4 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor is 16-6 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is averaging 18.1 points for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

Jalen Bridges is averaging 9.8 points and six rebounds for the Bears. George is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

