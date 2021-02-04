Eddie Davis had 17 points for the Pilots (6-11, 0-8), who have now lost nine consecutive games. Ahmed Ali added 11 points.
The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Pilots for the season. BYU defeated Portland 95-67 on Jan. 21.
