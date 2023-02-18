George Mason defeats La Salle 70-66

FAIRFAX, Va. — Josh Oduro had 25 points in George Mason’s 70-66 victory against La Salle on Saturday night.
The Explorers (13-14, 7-7) were led by Khalil Brantley, who posted 20 points and five assists. Jhamir Brickus added 15 points and two steals for La Salle. In addition, Anwar Gill finished with nine points. The Explorers ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.
George Mason went into halftime leading La Salle 33-32.
