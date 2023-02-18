George Mason defeats La Salle 70-66

Oduro also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Patriots (16-12, 8-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ronald Polite added 15 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line, and he also had six rebounds and six assists. De’Von Cooper was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.