George Mason faces Fordham following Polite's 22-point game

Fordham Rams (23-6, 11-5 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (17-12, 9-7 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts the Fordham Rams after Ronald Polite scored 22 points in George Mason’s 74-69 victory over the Dayton Flyers. The Patriots have gone 13-2 at home. George Mason has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The Rams are 11-5 against A-10 opponents. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 scoring 72.2 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

The Patriots and Rams meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Oduro is averaging 15.7 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Patriots. Polite is averaging 11.4 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Antrell Charlton is averaging 7.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Rams. Darius Quisenberry is averaging 16.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

