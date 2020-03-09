SUPER SENIORS: Saint Joseph’s’ Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Lorenzo Edwards have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 78 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.
CREATING OFFENSE: Daly has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 22 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-20 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 6-5 when scoring at least 71.
WINNING WHEN: George Mason is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Patriots are 10-15 when opponents score more than 60 points.
DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.9 percent. The Patriots have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.
