He worked as an assistant coach at Tulsa and Colorado before heading to Tennessee for the 2019-20 season.
George Mason went 13-9 this season and was 95-91 in six years under Paulsen, without any trips to the NCAA Tournament or NIT.
Paulsen had one year remaining on his contract, which was previously extended.
___
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.