The Terrapins used a pair of 3-pointers by Eric Ayala to get to 67-66 in the final minute before Josh Oduro scored inside for the Patriots. Ayala then missed a potential game-tying 3, dooming Maryland to a humbling defeat.
Donta Scott had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Ayala tallied 17 points for the Terrapins.
NO. 23 UCONN 93, LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY 40
STORRS, Conn. — Tyler Polley scored 17 points and UConn used stifling defense to rout overmatched Long Island University.
Andre Jackson scored 14 points, Jalen Gaffney and Adama Sanogo each had 11 and Tyrese Martin added 10. The Huskies (3-0) held LIU to 27% shooting and 14 field goals.
Isaac Kante had 16 of his 17 points in the first half for LIU (0-3).