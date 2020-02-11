TEAM LEADERSHIP: Marcus Santos-Silva has averaged 12.7 points and 8.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Rams. Complementing Santos-Silva is De’Riante Jenkins, who is putting up 10.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. The Patriots are led by Javon Greene, who is averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals.GIFTED GREENE: Greene has connected on 33.6 percent of the 140 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Rams are 13-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 4-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Patriots are 6-0 when converting on at least 76 percent of its free throws and 7-10 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

FLOOR SPACING: George Mason’s Hartwell II has attempted 120 3-pointers and connected on 30 percent of them, and is 7 for 18 over his last three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.6 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

