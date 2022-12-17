George Mason Patriots and the Tulane Green Wave square off in Chicago, Illinois

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tulane Green Wave (6-3) vs. George Mason Patriots (6-4) Chicago; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -4.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: The George Mason Patriots take on the Tulane Green Wave at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Patriots are 6-4 in non-conference play. George Mason is eighth in the A-10 with 13.5 assists per game led by Ronald Polite averaging 3.3.

The Green Wave are 6-3 in non-conference play. Tulane is third in the AAC scoring 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Cross averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Von Cooper is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 12.2 points. Josh Oduro is shooting 52.0% and averaging 13.7 points for George Mason.

Jalen Cook is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 17.1 points and 4.9 rebounds for Tulane.

