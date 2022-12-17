George Mason Patriots and the Tulane Green Wave square off in Chicago, Illinois

Tulane Green Wave (6-3) vs. George Mason Patriots (6-4)
The Green Wave are 6-3 in non-conference play. Tulane is third in the AAC scoring 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Cross averaging 7.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: De’Von Cooper is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 12.2 points. Josh Oduro is shooting 52.0% and averaging 13.7 points for George Mason.
Jalen Cook is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 17.1 points and 4.9 rebounds for Tulane.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.