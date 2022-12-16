George Mason Patriots square off against the Tulane Green Wave

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tulane Green Wave (6-3) vs. George Mason Patriots (6-4) Chicago; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The George Mason Patriots take on the Tulane Green Wave at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Patriots are 6-4 in non-conference play. George Mason scores 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Green Wave are 6-3 in non-conference play. Tulane is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Von Cooper averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Josh Oduro is shooting 52.0% and averaging 13.7 points for George Mason.

Jalen Cook is averaging 20.8 points, six assists and 1.8 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 17.1 points and 2.2 steals for Tulane.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article