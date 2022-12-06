George Mason puts home win streak on the line against Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-5) at George Mason Patriots (5-4)
The Hawks are 0-5 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore is fourth in the MEAC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nathaniel Pollard Jr. averaging 4.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Oduro is scoring 12.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Patriots. De’Von Cooper is averaging 12.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.7% for George Mason.
Zion Styles is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Da’Shawn Phillip is averaging 11.0 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.