Richmond plays George Mason, looks for 4th straight home win

George Mason Patriots (18-12, 10-7 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (14-16, 7-10 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -2; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts George Mason trying to continue its three-game home winning streak. The Spiders have gone 12-3 in home games. Richmond is 3-5 in one-possession games.

The Patriots are 10-7 in conference play. George Mason has a 7-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Burton is averaging 18.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Spiders. Neal Quinn is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Josh Oduro is averaging 15.7 points and eight rebounds for the Patriots. Ronald Polite is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Patriots: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

