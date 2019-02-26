Richmond (12-15, 6-8) vs. George Mason (15-12, 9-5)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond goes for the season sweep over George Mason after winning the previous matchup in Richmond. The teams last met on Feb. 6, when the Spiders outshot George Mason from the field 56.6 percent to 50 percent and made six more 3-pointers on their way to the 14-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Justin Kier has put up 14.4 points and 6.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Patriots. Otis Livingston II has complemented Kier and is producing 13.9 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Spiders have been led by Grant Golden, who is averaging 17.7 points and 6.9 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Golden has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 24 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Patriots are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 15-7 when they exceed 61 points. The Spiders are 0-14 when they fail to score more than 70 points and 12-1 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Richmond is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or less. The Spiders are 7-15 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond has committed a turnover on just 15.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all A10 teams. The Spiders have turned the ball over only 10.4 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.