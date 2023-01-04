George Mason visits Saint Bonaventure after Banks' 31-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

George Mason Patriots (9-5, 1-0 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-7, 1-0 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -1.5; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure faces the George Mason Patriots after Daryl Banks III scored 31 points in Saint Bonaventure's 83-64 victory over the UMass Minutemen.

The Bonnies are 6-1 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure averages 68.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Patriots are 1-0 in A-10 play. George Mason is seventh in the A-10 scoring 70.9 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

The Bonnies and Patriots match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banks averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Kyrell Luc is shooting 39.5% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Josh Oduro is averaging 12.7 points and seven rebounds for the Patriots. Victor Bailey Jr. is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Patriots: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

