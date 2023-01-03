George Mason visits Saint Bonaventure following Banks' 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

George Mason Patriots (9-5, 1-0 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-7, 1-0 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts the George Mason Patriots after Daryl Banks III scored 31 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 83-64 victory against the UMass Minutemen. The Bonnies are 6-1 in home games. Saint Bonaventure scores 68.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Patriots are 1-0 against A-10 opponents. George Mason has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrell Luc is averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bonnies. Banks is averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Josh Oduro is averaging 12.7 points and seven rebounds for the Patriots. Victor Bailey Jr. is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Patriots: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

